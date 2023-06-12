Pig Problem Florida

Numerous pigs roam the property of Mary Tharp in the Cottage Hill community, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Pensacola, Fla. Animal control officers spent 3-and-a-half days rounding up 608 animals and shipping them off to farms or other locations in the region.

 TONY GIVERSON/PENSACOLA NEWS JOURNAL via AP

CANTONMENT (AP) — Animal control officers rounded up more than 600 pigs from an animal sanctuary in Florida after their overwhelmed owner called for help.

It took nearly four days for officers in Escambia County to capture so many pigs on the 8-acre (3.2-hectare) property used by In Loving Swineness Sanctuary, said John Robinson, the county’s animal control director.

