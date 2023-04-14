United States Russia Detained Reporter

The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. The Biden administration has formally determined that Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia on espionage charges, has been “wrongfully detained.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the determination on Monday, April 10, 2023.

 THE WALL STREET JOURNAL via AP, FILE

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia may be willing to discuss a potential prisoner swap involving jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with the U.S. after a court delivers its verdict, a top Russian diplomat said Thursday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency Tass that talks about a possible exchange could take place through a dedicated channel that Russian and U.S. security agencies established for such purposes.

