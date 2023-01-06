Eight Dead Utah

A law enforcement official stands near the front door of the Enoch, Utah, home where eight family members were found dead from gunshot wounds, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.

 BEN B. BRAUN/THE DESERET NEWS via AP

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — Eight family members - including five children - found dead in a southern Utah home were killed by their father, authorities said Thursday.

Officials in the city of Enoch said Michael Haight, 42, took his own life after killing his wife, mother-in-law and the couple's five children.

