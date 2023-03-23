FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida deputy accused of using a Taser stun gun on a man and taking his cell phone while the man was trying to video-record a family member’s arrest was booked Tuesday on misdemeanor charges.

Broward County Deputy Carlos Ferrufino, 34, turned himself in Tuesday morning at the county’s main jail, a sheriff’s office news release said. He faces two counts of misdemeanor battery, one count of tampering with evidence and one count of petit theft. He has also been suspended without pay.

