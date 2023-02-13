MANASOTA KEY, Fla. (AP) — Though divers have not visited the Manasota Key Offshore archaeological site, state scientists believe the 7,000-plus-year-old burial ground in 21 feet of water in the Gulf of Mexico was not adversely impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Rachael Kangas, director of west central and central regions for the Florida Public Archaeology Network at the University of South Florida, told people at the Manasota Beach Club weekly lecture series that scientists had conducted a low-tide survey along the shore by the site and found no material had washed up on the beach.

Recommended for you