OKEECHOBEE — Thursday morning, a 12-year-old boy was arrested for written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism – a second-degree felony – using Instagram.

During a live video stream from an account later determined and admitted by the child to be his, he threatened to shoot others by saying, “If you don’t go off live, imma (I’m gonna) shoot your school up.” The boy also threatened to bring a gun to Osceola Middle School and kill other students in the live chat, telling them their specific class and that, “I know you’re in (teacher’s named removed) class, I’m coming there with a gun.”

