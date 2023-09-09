OKEECHOBEE — Thursday morning, a 12-year-old boy was arrested for written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism – a second-degree felony – using Instagram.
During a live video stream from an account later determined and admitted by the child to be his, he threatened to shoot others by saying, “If you don’t go off live, imma (I’m gonna) shoot your school up.” The boy also threatened to bring a gun to Osceola Middle School and kill other students in the live chat, telling them their specific class and that, “I know you’re in (teacher’s named removed) class, I’m coming there with a gun.”
In a brave display of “See Something, Say Something,” one of the involved parties reported the conversation and a video screen record of the threats.
During the investigation, it was determined that the boy was the possible suspect.
Detectives went to the address and spoke with the father. The father saw the evidence and immediately got his son, telling him to tell the detectives everything and to be truthful.
The 12-year-old admitted to the threats, and a search warrant was obtained, and the Instagram account was searched, confirming the above.
The boy was arrested and transported to the Okeechobee County Detention Facility for processing for the above charges.
“We thank the student who brought this forward and the father for his integrity during this difficult time.
“We encourage anyone who hears threats towards others, especially in a mass setting, to report it.” As Okeechobee Sheriff Noel E. Stephen says, “See Something, Say Something, it could save countless lives.”