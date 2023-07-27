K9 Angel

 COURTESY/OKEECHOBEE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office welcomes its newest recruit, Therapy K9 Angel, to the team. Angel is not tasked with searching for drugs, people, or bombs – this canine officer is trained to sniff out stress.

Angel, a black Labrador retriever, was donated to the Sheriff’s Office from K9s For Warriors. As part of the nonprofit’s mission to end veteran suicide through service dogs, K9s For Warriors collaborates with first responder agencies to provide certified therapy dogs through its nationwide Station Dog Program.

