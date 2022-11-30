OKEECHOBEE — The death of a pregnant 19-year-old inmate at Okeechobee County Jail has been labeled “Natural Complications of Pregnancy” by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
According the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Kaiytlian Lynn Barnes and her unborn child died on Sept. 12, 2022.
The Medical Examiner’s report indicates Barnes had non-specific changes in the lungs and liver, which are suggestive indications of but not limited to eclampsia, H.E.L.L.P. syndrome, and acute fatty liver during pregnancy.
Eclampsia is a condition in which one or more convulsions occur in a pregnant woman suffering from high blood pressure, often followed by a coma that poses a significant threat to the health of the mother and baby.
H.E.L.L.P. syndrome is a rare pregnancy complication. It is a type of preeclampsia that causes elevated liver enzymes and low platelet count, the report states.
Each contributed to the death of Barnes and, ultimately, her unborn child.
Barnes had been held at the facility since May 18, 2022, after a probable cause warrant led detectives to charge her with three counts each of transmission of child porn/possession of child porn and sex act involving an animal.