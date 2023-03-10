OKEECHOBEE — On March 4, the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division began a death investigation for a body recovered at 12517 NE 91St Street (location of the Okeechobee Music Festival 23).
According to the Sheriff’s Office, another festival attendee located a submerged body of an unresponsive male in the water around noon.
The body recovered was identified as Steven Nguyen from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Nguyen was last seen at 11 p.m. the previous night by a personal friend.
The last known location for Nguyen was the Incendia Stage at the festival. That stage is adjacent to where his body was found submerged.
This investigation into Nguyen’s death is being worked as an accidental drowning.
Sheriff’s officials say there is no suspected foul play in the death of Nguyen. The investigation is pending an autopsy for a conclusion.