Oklahoma Execution Cole

Benjamin Robert Cole Sr.

 OKLAHOMA STATE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS via AP, FILE

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has executed an inmate convicted of killing his infant daughter in 2002.

Benjamin Cole was put to death Thursday at Oklahoma’s state penitentiary in McAlester. He was the sixth Oklahoma inmate to be executed since the state resumed carrying them out in October 2021.

