LAKE PLACID — Locals may have noticed work crews at the former Town Hall on Devane Circle in recent months. As they drive by, they also have seen an artist painting the town’s latest historic mural on the side of the building, which once housed the town council and town offices.
The interior renovation and colorful mural are being completed in the name of First Insurance of Lake Placid Inc., whose owner bought the building in December.
Laurie Slade, the owner of First Insurance of Lake Placid Inc., worked her way up from teenage assistant to company owner over four decades.
“I’ve worked there 40 years,” Slade told the Highlands News-Sun in December. “I was recruited when I was a teenager. I started by answering phones, then they put me in the back and trained me to become an insurance agent. I’ve done everything, including emptying the trash.”
The former town hall is still designated “public/semi public” on the town’s zoning books.
To make her new business operation legal, the Town Council was expected Monday to vote to change the zoning designation of 311 Interlake Blvd. to “residential/office.”
Slade, who also graduated from South Florida Community College, is buying the property for $310,000, the appraised value of the property, a council member said.