Colonial School- Black Children

Workers prepare to move the original structure that held what is believed to be the oldest schoolhouse in the U.S. for Black children in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

 BEN FINLEY/AP PHOTO

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A building believed to be the oldest surviving schoolhouse for Black children in the U.S. was hoisted onto a flatbed truck and moved a half-mile Friday into Colonial Williamsburg, a Virginia museum that continues to expand its emphasis on African American history.

Built 25 years before the American Revolution, the original structure stood near the college campus of William & Mary. The two-story pinewood building held as many as 30 students at a time, some of them free Black children studying alongside the enslaved.

