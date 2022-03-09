LAKE PLACID — If you enjoy cooking and preparing your own recipes, you probably should check out the newly opened Bella Gusto in downtown Lake Placid. Saturday, Feb. 26 was its official ‘Grand Opening,’ complete with a ribbon cutting ceremony in front of the store.
Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Bush and board members were on hand. Also in attendance were Highlands County royalty: Miss Taylor Leidel, Jr Miss Braelyn Cassill and Teen Miss Baxley Hines.
Located at 213 Main Ave., this quaint boutique specializes in 52 different choices of olive oil and balsamic vinegar. After choosing which flavor you prefer, you just fill a bottle from one of the stainless-steel vats. The bottles come in three sizes.
The owners of this unique store are Lisa Turner and her husband, Rey Cuevas. They live in Avon Park but have fallen in love with Lake Placid. Their new business compliments all the activity that is going on these days at The Journal Plaza nearby.
Turner says the actual description of her product is ‘Ultra-Premium Certified Extra Virgin Olive Oil.’ She gets the olive oil from small, trusted vendors and distributors. It comes from Italy, Spain, Portugal, Chili, and some from California. This natural olive oil is excellent quality and healthy.
According to Turner, there is a misconception about olive oil. Many people think that the older it is, the better the taste – like the kind you get in a grocery store. She says the truth is that ‘fresh is better.’ Bella Gusto’s olive oil is less than two months old.
In addition to the wall full of oils and bottles, the store also carries a variety of gift items, candies, drink mixes, kitchen gadgets, and purses. Gourmet cheeses will get your attention, too.
To make the grand opening really special, Kayla Smith, a private chef, was there to serve samples of the exciting cheeses and party snacks that are sold in the boutique. Smith caters dinner parties, special events and occasions. Her number is 863-464-1557. She goes by Kayla’s Kitchen.
Bella Gusto is open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The phone number is 863-659-1513. Stop in and sample some of the products at the tasting station. You can visit their website at bellagustooliveoil.com.