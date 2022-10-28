TALLAHASSEE — Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Shevaun Harris has announced a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location will be open for Highlands County on Saturday, Oct. 29 through Monday, Oct. 31 for applicants to complete their in-person interview on-site. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Residents of Highlands County who pre-registered online but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview can visit the D-SNAP location for an on-site interview. On-site interviews are not required if a phone interview was completed.
DCF will reopen pre-registration for individuals who reside in this county and did not previously pre-register online before Oct. 23. Individuals are encouraged to pre-register online before coming on-site to complete their interview. Online pre-registration will be available at www.myflfamilies.com/dsnap from Saturday through Monday.
On-site, in-person interviews will be conducted at the Highlands County Fairgrounds, 781 Magnolia Ave., from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Oct. 29–31.
Current SNAP recipients are not eligible for D-SNAP and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location.
Applicants who were approved during the telephone interview for D-SNAP will receive their EBT card by mail and should not attend the on-site D-SNAP location.
Households that do not live or work in Highlands County will not be served at this on-site D-SNAP location. DCF will reopen D-SNAP locations in each county that has been approved for D-SNAP. On-site locations and dates for each county will be announced as they open. D-SNAP is not available at Disaster Recovery Centers or DCF’s Family Resource Support Centers.