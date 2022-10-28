TALLAHASSEE — Department of Children and Families (DCF) Secretary Shevaun Harris has announced a Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) location will be open for Highlands County on Saturday, Oct. 29 through Monday, Oct. 31 for applicants to complete their in-person interview on-site. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Residents of Highlands County who pre-registered online but did not have a chance to complete their D-SNAP phone interview can visit the D-SNAP location for an on-site interview. On-site interviews are not required if a phone interview was completed.

