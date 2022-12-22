Russia Ukraine War Holidays

Theatre actors perform to children at the Dzherelo rehabilitation center during celebrations for Saint Nicholas Day, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. In a country where children have seen the horrors of a 10-month war, there are people trying to bring some peace and happiness to kids, at least for a moment during this holiday season in Ukraine. That has been happening this week in the outskirts of Kyiv at what used to be the upscale Venice hotel. Now it’s a rehabilitation center housing children who have experienced the horrors of the Russian invasion.

 EVGENIY MALOLETKA/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a carpeted meeting room of what used to be a posh hotel, Ukrainian children are screaming with happiness at a performance put on for them and the joy of opening presents.

In a country where children have seen the horrors of a nearly 10-month war, there are people trying to bring some peace and happiness to them, at least for a moment during this holiday season in Ukraine.

