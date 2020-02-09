VENUS — Cinematic aficionados will have the chance to immerse themselves in short environmental films on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Journal Plaza in downtown Lake Placid, Florida from 6-9 p.m. This is an Archbold Biological Station off-site event. Lost City Blues Band will begin performing live music at 5:30 p.m. Attendance is free and doesn’t require an RSVP. The 2020 film screening offers stories about local wildlife and scientific research. Archbold staff will show seven films, each 2-30 minutes long.
New to Archbold is a film about Buck Island Ranch, which explores the importance of partnerships between ranchers and environmental scientists in Highlands County. Another new film produced last year for the Florida Wildlife Corridor is “The Last Green Thread.” This film encompasses the need for conserving what is left of Florida’s natural and vulnerable wildlife corridors. Between films, guests will also have the chance to ask questions to Archbold staff. Popcorn will be available for a $1 purchase and proceeds go towards the Highlands County 4-H Program.
The film night’s facilitator, Archbold’s Environmental Education Intern Megan Selva, is looking forward to the event. “This is the perfect experience for people who want to learn more about Florida’s local ecology, fire, and the importance of conservation. I am proud of the variety and quality these films have to offer. Hope to see you all there!”
Journal Plaza is located in downtown Lake Placid, 231 N Main Ave. Visit us at archbold-station.org or find us on Facebook.
For more information, call 863-465-2571 during business hours M-F 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.