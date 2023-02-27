APTOPIX Ukraine Russia War

Emilia Budskaya, a local resident who decided to stay in the city breaks dead tree branches to heat her basement in the frontline city of Vuhledar, Ukraine, Saturday.

 EVGENIY MALOLETKA/AP PHOTO

VUHLEDAR, Ukraine (AP) — The murky water oh so slowly trickles from the filthy drainpipe into her grimy container — the ticking seconds ramping up the risk that Emilia Budskaya could lose life or limb to Russian artillery strikes torturing her front-line city in eastern Ukraine.

Gaping gashes from deadly shrapnel in the courtyard walls around her testify to the dangers of being outside — exposed and without the body armor that Ukrainian soldiers defending Vuhledar wear when they venture from their bunkers.

