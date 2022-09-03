NASA Moon Rocket

A child waves a souvenir flag while waiting on the Max Brewer Bridge to view the launch on Pad 39B for the Artemis I mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Titusville, Fla. The launch was scrubbed.

 PHELAN M. EBENHACK/AP PHOTO

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A decade ago, Florida’s Space Coast was in the doldrums.

The space shuttle program had ended, and with it the steady stream of space enthusiasts who filled the area’s restaurants and hotel and motel rooms during regular astronaut launches.

Recommended for you