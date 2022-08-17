SPRING LAKE — One person was airlifted to a hospital and the Highlands County Hazmat unit responded to a two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning on U.S. 98 at Lakeview Boulevard in Spring Lake.
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper told the Highlands News-Sun that one person was airlifted in the crash between a semitruck transporting liquid fertilizer and a large pickup truck.
An FHP report states that the 75-year-old Sebring man who was driving a sport utility vehicle (four-door pickup) was in serious condition and the 58-year-old Sebring man who was his sole passenger received minor injuries.
The 56-year-old man from Okeechobee, who was driving the tractor trailer, received minor injuries.
FHP was dispatched to the accident at 9:26 a.m.
The pickup truck was stopped for a stop sign on Lakeview Boulevard, at the intersection of U.S. 98 while the semitruck was traveling west on U.S. 98, approaching the intersection of Lakeview Boulevard, the report states.
The pickup truck proceeded forward and entered the path of the semitruck. The front of the semitruck collided with the front left of the pickup.
The crash remains under investigation, the report states.
The pickup, which incurred extensive frontend damage, came to rest facing east on on the westbound shoulder of U.S. 98, just a few feet west of Lakeview Boulevard.
The cab of the tractor-trailer, which also incurred frontend damage, came to rest facing eastbound in the eastbound lane of U.S. 98 about 200 yards west of the pickup.
The trailer, carrying a plastic tank of fertilizer, toppled onto its side and came to rest near the cab on the eastbound shoulder.
There was no apparent fertilizer spill, but there was a chemical odor near the trailer.
With U.S. 98 closed, traffic was detoured through the Spring Lake community for a period of time.
Two large tow trucks were on the scene to recover the trailer.