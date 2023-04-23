Lake Placid Middle School has one eligible applicant for principal, according to the School Board of Highlands County.
The applicant is Stacia Winfree who is principal of Challenger Middle School, Cape Coral.
Lake Placid Middle School has one eligible applicant for principal, according to the School Board of Highlands County.
The applicant is Stacia Winfree who is principal of Challenger Middle School, Cape Coral.
The School District reported there were five applicants on April 18, which was one day before the closing date for applicants.
On Thursday there were two eligible applicants, according to the district, with one of those from within the District.
On Friday, the District reported that the in-house applicant had withdrawn.
To fill the principalship at Hill-Gustat Middle School, Superintendent Brenda Longshore recommended the transfer Lake Placid Middle Principal Shane Ward and Assistant Principal Jeff Johnson to Hill-Gustat and the transfer Hill-Gustat Assistant Principal Jon Million to Lake Placid Middle.
That decision was met with opposition from Lake Placid Middle School parents who said they wanted Ward to stay because he was making improvements at the school and had been there less than two years.
Personal recommendations by the superintendent are subject to approval by the School Board.
The Ward, Johnson and Million, transfers are not on the agenda of the April 25 School Board meeting.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.