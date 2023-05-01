There hasn’t been a rush of eligible applicants for the recently advertised middle school principal openings. The latest being only one eligible applicant for principal of Sebring Middle School.
Sebring Middle Principal Shawn West decided to resign from his position at the end of the school year.
The school’s assistant principal, Angie Spencer, was the only applicant who has met eligibility criteria.
Recently, the advertisement for the Lake Placid Middle School principal position was extended because there was only one eligible applicant from out of the county.
The closing date for applicants is May 9.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore had recommended the transfer of Lake Placid Middle Principal Shane Ward and Assistant Principal Jeff Johnson to Hill-Gustat Middle School and the transfer of Hill-Gustat Assistant Principal Jon Million to Lake Placid Middle.
At the April 11 School Board meeting, Longshore said, “The position at Hill-Gustat Middle School was advertised three times. There was only one candidate that was eligible to interview and that candidate was from Georgia. After further review of that candidate’s resume, that was not going to be a good fit for this position.”
In July 2022, after Avon Park High Principal Danielle Erwin moved to the District Office, APHS Assistant Principal Karen Edsall was the only qualified candidate to apply for the principalship position.
In February 2021, there were no applicants for the principal position at Avon Elementary School during the initial advertisement for the administrative opening.
At Tuesday’s School Board meeting, Longshore said that afternoon she had a wonderful opportunity to see 17 aspiring leaders from Highlands County that completed a leadership program at the Heartland Educational Consortium.
They were doing their culmination activity and they went through the program with the Consortium’s executive director, Donna Garcia, who “has been doing a magnificent job this past year.”
“I am so excited about building our bench. So these will be future leaders in our county and they did a magnificent job on their presentations,” Longshore said.