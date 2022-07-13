AVON PARK — Avon Park High School Assistant Principal Karen Edsall was the only qualified candidate to apply for the principalship of Avon Park High School.
Edsall has been assistant principal at Avon Park High since July 2016. From August 2014 to May 2016 she was a teacher on special assignment at Highlands Career Institute.
Edsall will be interviewed today for the position.
Danielle Erwin, who has been the Avon Park High principal since July 2016, was recommended by Superintendent Brenda Longshore to fill the position of assistant superintendent of secondary education.
While there was only one qualified candidate for the Avon Park High principalship, there were seven eligible applicants for the assistant principal position at Lake Placid Elementary School: Hilary Hathaway, Joshua Miller, Donna Parks, Jamie David, Kristifer Harden, Filomena Atchley and Doni Hodge.
Tera Ming departed from the assistant principal position at Lake Placid Elementary to take on a new role with the Florida Diagnostic and Learning Resources System (FDLRS) Heartland housed in Lake Placid.
The district is accepting applicants to fill the assistant principal position at Memorial Elementary School through today with Sullyann Hinkle moving up from assistant principal to principal at the school.