After a nearly two-hour closed door session to vet applications for president, the South Florida State College District Board of Trustees approved one finalist to interview for the position – Fred Hawkins Jr., a Republican Florida House Representative, District 35, St. Cloud.
At the start of the special meeting of the Trustees there was one person who had signed in to make a public comment – a former dean of the college, Michelle Roberts.
“I am here to express concern that the Board of Trustees today may be influenced by our Governor who seems to have a distorted view of things and he has consistently exerting his own will on anything that is public in our state including the selection of college and university presidents.
“I am concerned that the Board itself has discarded the time honored selection process of presidents in the state universities and colleges.”
Three “excellent” qualified candidates for the college presidency were selected, who had educational experience and a wide variety of experiences to lead a public institution, Roberts said. “That was discarded arbitrarily at the request of the Governor, who has his own pick of a Legislator or public friend of his own who will be our college president.
“The only thing I can do is implore the college board to revisit its last motion to discard those public employees who so arduously applied to be this institution’s president,” she said. She further asked that the board consider those applicants and other public applicants aside from the governor’s pick, “which will be totally political and in his own agenda favor.”
Previously, Board of Trustees Chair Terry Atchley said the three presidential finalists had withdrawn their applications due to personal reasons. No one with the college has stated there has been any influence by the governor in the SFSC presidential selection. Sources who want to remain anonymous said there have been at least two calls by the Governor’s Office to the Board of Trustees.
After Robert’s comments, Atchley then announced the board would be vetting applicants for president in a closed session.
When the board returned after nearly two hours, Atchley said they had been reviewing multiple applications to be considered to be a finalist for the college presidency.
“The vetting process has been very extensive, a lot of conversation and communications, but I do believe the District Board of Trustees has come to a consensus of what they think would be in the best interest of this institution as we continue to try to move forward,” he said.
Atchley asked for a motion.
Board Member Tami Cullens made a motion to approve Hawkins as finalist as recommended by the District Board of Trustees, which has been acting as the presidential search committee. Board Member Derren Bryan seconded the motion. There was no discussion by the board and the motion passed unanimously.
Board Member Joe Wright was not present. Previously, Wright said he had a vacation planned for this time.
As previously planned for any finalists, Hawkins will be scheduled to tour the college on May 30 and 31 and will be interviewed by the Board of Trustees.
According to his resume, Hawkin’s education experience is one position from April 2016 to present as the president/CEO of the Osceola Education Foundation overseeing a multimillion dollar endowment and scholarship program, including $1.52 million to 453 students in 2022.
The board plans to select the next president of the college at a special meeting on June 7.
Leitzel plans to retire at the end of June.