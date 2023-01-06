BRANDON — Homeowners and renters in Highlands, Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, or Volusia counties who have loss and damage caused by Hurricane Ian have only one week left to apply for federal disaster assistance.

The deadline to apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is Jan. 12.

