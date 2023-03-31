SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County had only one applicant for its principal opening at Hill-Gustat Middle School and it was not from within the district nor within the state.
The sole applicant for the advertisement that closed Monday was Sheryl Rogers, who is a teacher with Macon County Public Schools, Georgia.
The District has extended the advertisement with a closing date of April 10.
Christina Remy, who became principal of Hill-Gustat Middle in March 2021, is resigning to pursue other career opportunities.
Also, at a recent School Board meeting, Human Resources Director Carla Ball provided an update on the district’s number of teacher vacancies, noting the number of long-term substitutes that are working in classes with no permanent teacher.
“We are down to 49 long-term subs,” she said. The district had ranged in the 60s and 70s the number of long-term subs, but now 18 of those are certified teachers.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore called for a “shout out” on the good news.
Currently, the district has 81.5 instructional vacancies with 34 at the elementary level and 47.5 at the secondary level, Ball said. The numbers fluctuate daily based on someone leaving and someone getting hired.
Of those 81.5 vacancies, 49 are filled with long-term subs as the other positions are still sitting vacant, which could be a resource position, she said. Some positions are consolidated and teachers given additional hours until a qualified person can be hired to fill the position.
School Board Member Reese Martin asked if they know how many teachers plan to retire this year.
Ball said she did not know that, but noted that schools are in the process of sending out the letters to teachers of their intent for next year. One of the questions asked of teachers is if they plan to retire.
“It just has not been communicated to us yet,” she said.
School Board Member Nicole Radonski asked about the need for short-term subs.
Ball said the District processed more substitutes this year than in previous years, but with the teacher vacancies they are usually moved quickly into long-term positions, which doesn’t help in the short-term need.
Radonski asked about the length of the process to become a substitute teacher.
Ball replied it could be a short time or a few weeks, depending on the applicant. Once the process is started, they have online training they have to do and requirements they have to meet.
If they are on top of that and get through, they could be processed in three to four days, she said. But, it would take longer if something comes up in the background check or drug screening, depending on what types of medications they are on.