Sebring Middle School

A link on the School Board of Highlands County’s website and Facebook page led to the “Essential Health Skills for Middle School” online textbook considered for middle school students. The 20-day window for public review of the G-W Health Education curriculum ended with only one comment regarding the curriculum.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The 20-day period, to review and comment on the proposed middle school health curriculum, ended recently with only one person responding.

The public review was for the G-W Health Education curriculum — “Essential Health Skills for Middle School” online textbook.

Recommended for you