SEBRING — The 20-day period, to review and comment on the proposed middle school health curriculum, ended recently with only one person responding.
The public review was for the G-W Health Education curriculum — “Essential Health Skills for Middle School” online textbook.
After the School District terminated its previous health education program, a committee was formed to review sex education programs for a new health/sex curriculum.
The district reports that the 20-day window has closed for public review of the GW Essential Health Skills curriculum. During that time there was a link posted for public comment. Only one response to the survey was received.
Of the original 24 members of the curriculum review committee, 13 were able to complete the process of thoroughly reviewing each curriculum and then scoring each based upon a rubric. Prior to reviewing the curriculum the group reviewed and provided input on the aspects to be included in the rubric as well.
The scoring was unanimous in favor of recommending the Essential Health Skills curriculum by a difference of 247 scoring points, the district reports.
Following is the one comment the district received: “This textbook and curriculum is very inappropriate. Lets [sic] not sexualize our children, this book is too mature for middle school aged children. The chapters on Dating, STI (sexually transmitted infections), and AIDS are inappropriate and I do not want my child exposed to this via a class or textbook.
“As a parent, I inform my child and teach these topics at the appropriate time, we do not need schools doing this at the middle school level. This textbook is more for ages 15 and up.”
The district’s rubric scoring sheet shows that two committee members were listed under sixth-grade, seven were listed under seventh-grade and four were listed under eighth-grade.
Essential Health Skills received a total of 651 points compared to the 404 points of the one other curriculum under consideration – Relationships Under Construction.
The recommended health curriculum from G-W Health Education will be presented to the School Board for approval.
According to the publisher of the health education textbook, Goodheart-Willcox Company, Inc.,Tinley Park, Ill., this third edition features core health topics such as nutrition, physical activity, and mental health; and cutting-edge health topics, such as vaping, opioid addiction, body positivity, self-compassion, social media, mindfulness, online communication and relationships, and COVID-19. Content and skills align to the National Health Education Standards.