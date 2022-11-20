SEBRING — After advertising and extending the advertisement twice for the position of assistant superintendent of business operations, the School Board of Highlands County has only one applicant.
The applicant’s name is Mandy Ramos, who is currently the director of accounting and student financial services at Warner University.
The interview is in the process of being scheduled, the district reports. As there was only one eligible applicant, upon completion of the interview process a decision will be made regarding extending the position if needed.
After the initial advertisement for the position in October, there were no eligible applicants the position, which is one of the top administrative positions in the district with a base salary of $93,767.
Mike Averyt, who currently holds the position, is planning to retire at the end of December. He has been with the district for about 20 years.
The assistant superintendent of business operations supervises and administers the functions of financial services, facilities, food services, and transportation services. The position coordinates and manages the function of financial planning for the district, including the preparation of the annual budget for presentation to the superintendent and the school board.
Also, Patricia Smith has been recommended by Superintendent Brenda Longshore to serve as assistant principal of Lake Placid Elementary. She has been at the school since the beginning of the school year in the role of interventionist.
The district is currently advertising for the position of Director of Federal Programs with a closing date of Dec. 2.
Diane Rivers, who is currently in the position, has accepted a position in another county.
The position’s responsibilities include:
- Plan and develop grant applications.
- Assist district and school-based staff to align grant proposals with district goals, system initiatives and school improvement plans.
- Monitors and assures compliance with laws and regulations pertaining to federal grants.
The district is currently advertising for 47 teaching positions including 18 elementary, 17 middle school and 12 high school teaching positions.
The district has 14 school support openings and other open positions such as bus operator.