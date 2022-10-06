OPEC Oil Prices

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC’s headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3, 2022. A cut in oil production is on the table when OPEC oil-producing countries meet Wednesday, Oct. 5. The OPEC+ alliance that includes Saudi Arabia and Russia is weighing a cut of a million barrels or more.

 LISA LEUTNER/AP PHOTO, FILE

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided Wednesday to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.

Energy ministers cut production by a larger-than-expected 2 million barrels per day starting in November after gathering for their first face-to-face meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the OPEC oil cartel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recommended for you