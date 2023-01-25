A multi-year Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement investigation has led to the arrest of an Eagle Lake resident and others.

Delvin Eugene Sasnett was charged Jan. 13 with felonies for keeping an alligator in his bathroom tub and child neglect for putting his child at risk. There were 17 other misdemeanor allegations including possession of a venomous snake and unsafe conditions in the family home.

