A multi-year Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Division of Law Enforcement investigation has led to the arrest of an Eagle Lake resident and others.
Delvin Eugene Sasnett was charged Jan. 13 with felonies for keeping an alligator in his bathroom tub and child neglect for putting his child at risk. There were 17 other misdemeanor allegations including possession of a venomous snake and unsafe conditions in the family home.
According to the arrest affidavit, complaints were received that Sasnett was “illegally capturing and selling wildlife without a license” and posting evidence of such on social media.
“Sasnett's (child) went into the bathroom and came out with a four-to-five-foot live alligator” which was being stored in the family bathtub. The affidavit further stated that the child helped to capture the alligator.
There was also a python found in the home inside a cage with no lock.
Sasnett was released after paying $3,000 bond. Prior charges include battery on a pregnant woman, animal cruelty and multiple charges of hunting from a roadway.
A total of eight people were arrested as part of Operation Viper.
“The FWC has been receiving intelligence reports and complaints indicating that a black market exists for the sale and purchase of illegal and highly dangerous venomous reptiles in Florida,” according to a press release. “In 2020, the FWC initiated a long-term investigation with undercover investigators to determine the extent of this illegal activity and hold violators accountable. The illegal sale, purchase, transport and caging of these regulated animals pose a significant public safety threat, undermines legitimate captive wildlife dealers operating legally and threatens the long-term well-being of state wildlife populations. If these illegal and dangerous nonnative species were to escape, they could easily live and breed in Florida’s subtropical climate.”
Over the course of the investigation, nearly 200 snakes, consisting of 24 species from seven different regions of the globe, were purchased or sold by FWC undercover investigators to or from wildlife traffickers.
“Some of those species include the inland taipan, bushmaster, rhinoceros viper, African bush viper, Gaboon viper, green mamba, eyelash viper, multiple species of spitting cobra, forest cobra, puff adder and saw-scaled vipers,” a press release states. “Trafficking activity was unpermitted, and the subjects involved showed a complete disregard for the regulatory framework designed to keep Floridians safe.”
Much of the illegal activity was initiated on specialized websites or closed social media pages.
“Some of these snakes are among the most dangerous in the world,” FWC DLE Investigations and Intelligence Section Leader Maj. Randy Bowlin said. “Florida’s rules and laws are in place to protect the public and prevent tragedies from occurring.”
Georgia DNR and the FWC also worked in conjunction on this investigation to target other suspects illegally transporting carloads of venomous snakes around the country in violation of multiple state laws.
Covert meetings with officers from Georgia and Florida revealed that the suspects showed a complete disregard for this highly regulated activity, according to a press release.
“As often happens with long term investigations, non-wildlife crimes were documented by FWC investigators,” FWC DLE Director Colonel Roger Young said. “We’ve seen time and again that individuals who will break one law do not limit themselves to only one area of illegal activity. Documented violations range from conservation second-degree misdemeanors to third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.”
This lengthy investigation developed additional suspects both in and out of Florida. FWC investigators realized early into the investigation that the black market for venomous reptiles in Florida was robust, and subjects identified in the operation were dealing reptiles frequently and in high numbers, often to or from unpermitted individuals, the press release stated.
“Some of the individuals apprehended by this operation are established dealers of snakes,” said FWC Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto. “Our law enforcement officers will continue to hold accountable those who disregard the rules which protect our natural resources of the state.”
Wildlife trafficking ranks fourth behind, drugs, weapons and humans in global activity, and is often a nexus for other illegal activity. There are many different estimates of the value of illicit wildlife trafficking worldwide. According to the Wildlife Conservation Society, illicit wildlife trafficking is estimated to be between $7.8 billion and $10 billion per year.