Paraguay Elections

Santiago Pena, presidential candidate of the Colorado ruling party, gestures as he waits his turn to vote at a polling station during general elections in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sunday, April 30, 2023.

 JORGE SAENZ/AP PHOTO

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay (AP) — A broad-based opposition coalition in Paraguay is seeking to unseat South America’s longest-governing party Sunday in elections focused on corruption, the economy, health care and even ties with Taiwan.

The Colorado Party has governed Paraguay almost uninterrupted since 1947 and the landlocked nation has been practically immune to the political change and social movements that have swept the region.

