SEBRING — Citrus growers got some good news from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday.
It seems Florida has saved an extra 2 million, 90-pound boxes of oranges this year. The crop estimate released Thursday had Valencia oranges up from the 20 million boxes predicted in April.
“The season is wrapping up here in the next week or two,” said Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association.
He said growers over the last month have seen some fruit drop and rot, and if the overall downward trend holds, the final numbers, released in early June, will probably be a bit further down.
Still, any good news is welcome. Highlands County’s citrus groves, which make up just 12% of the county’s 1,100 square miles, reputedly produce up to 13% of all the juice currently consumed in the U.S. and Canada each year.
Any improvement in the harvest will help stabilize the market, already rocked by domestic and international supply-chain issues and increased grocery pricing.
The new harvest forecast for Florida now predicts having 22 million boxes of Valencia oranges, along with 18.2 million boxes of non-Valencia oranges — unchanged from April — for a total orange harvest of 40.2 million boxes.
California looks to bring in 51.3 million boxes of total oranges this year, while Texas has just 350,000, for a total U.S. crop of 91.85 million boxes.
Florida’s tangerine and tangelo crop is unchanged at 800,000 boxes, compared to California’s 21 million boxes, also unchanged from April.
However, Florida lost some grapefruit in the last count. Red grapefruit went from 3 million boxes to 2.9 million, and white grapefruit dropped from 600,000 boxes to 500,000.
California is holding steady at 4.1 million boxes of grapefruit, and Texas is also holding steady at 2 million, for a U.S. total of 9.5 million boxes.
Despite all of this, Florida, according to VisitFlorida.com, still produces 90% of the nation’s 245,000 metric tons of orange juice each year.
American production is second only to Brazil, which produces 1.05 million metric tons, according to 2021 figures reported by statista.com.
Florida also supplies more than 70% of the United States’ supply of citrus overall — that includes grapefruit, tangerines and tangelos — with major export markets in Canada, Japan, France and the United Kingdom, based on an early 2020 report by VisitFlorida.com.
Also, after last year’s 2020-21 harvest, U.S. consumers drank an estimated 497,000 metric tons of orange juice, but that has dropped in the last decade. Domestic orange juice consumption is almost half of the approximately 810,000 metric tons Americans drank in 2010-11.