Hungary Ukraine Aid

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban listens to a question during a press conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer after their trilateral meeting in Belgrade, Serbia.

 DARKO VOJINOVIC/AP PHOTO, FILE

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister said Friday that he will continue to oppose a European Union plan to provide an 18-billion-euro ($19-billion) aid package to Ukraine in 2023, a position that promises sustained tensions as the bloc and the nationalist Hungarian government wrangle over democratic standards.

In an interview on state radio, Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledged that Ukraine needs help to pay for the functioning of essential services but emphasized that he would block the EU’s plan of joint borrowing to fund the package.

