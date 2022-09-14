Orbinson & The Beatles

The Beatles & Roy Orbison Tribute Band will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Genesis Center, 218 E. Belleview St.

 COURTESY/SUN EVENTS

LAKE PLACID — Before The Beatles hit it big in 1963, the Fab Four and Roy Orbison toured the country.

Sun Events is bringing that experience back around again to Lake Placid, featuring tributes to legendary musicians.

