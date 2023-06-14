The Avon Park City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance clarifying the mayor’s authority to issue or reject proclamations and one-time recognition periods.
Concerning resolutions and contracts, issuance of proclamations and recognition periods, Ordinance 08-2023 states: “The mayor shall review and have the prerogative to issue proclamations or reject the requests.
“One-time recognition days, weeks or months may be approved by proclamation of the mayor. Annual recognitions days, weeks or months must be approved by a written resolution of the City Council and may be removed in the same manner.”
At a recent City Council meeting, Mayor Garrett Anderson said, “We routinely get bashed for letters of support and things like that. This would allow me to issue those letters again.
Any council member who wants to bring up something can do so at a council meeting, he added.
Councilwoman Berniece Taylor asked, “If someone put in a request, you are going to be the only one to review and decide whether or not it comes before the council?”
City Attorney Gerald Buhr said, “That’s right, the mayor.”
Taylor asked Anderson how he would decide which ones come before the council and which ones are rejected?
Anderson explained they actually wouldn’t come before the council. He said about two or three times a week an organization or business will tell him they are applying for a grant or something and they want a letter of support. As it is now, he can’t provide a letter of support without taking it to the council first and by that time it is too late or so much of a hassle they don’t want to do it.
This is more for the incidental one-time thing, he said.
“It would be up to the mayor’s prerogative. You are looking at me thinking about me and how I would decide, but it is more for every mayor after me as well,” Anderson said.
Taylor said she is not just looking at Anderson and one day somebody will take his spot as someone takes her spot on the council.
“How do we know that everybody is going to be treated fairly? It seems like to me it would open up some complaints to the city,” she said.
Anderson replied he would make the decisions based on his own morals and subjections.
The City Council voted 4-1 to approve the first reading of the ordinance with Taylor voting “no.”