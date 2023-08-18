Self Driving Buses Florida

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer looks over the new self driving SWAN (Shuttling with Autonomous Navigation) shuttle bus, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. The SWAN shuttle seats up to eight passengers and will run along a one-mile route in downtown Orlando. 

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO (AP) — There is going to be a new way to get around downtown Orlando, Florida, and it's not going to require any human drivers.

Starting later this month, an electric, self-driving shuttle will whisk passengers around a 1-mile loop in the downtown area for no charge, Orlando officials said Wednesday.

Recommended for you