LAKE WALES — On Saturday, at approximately 10:55 p.m., a traffic crash was reported on Chalet Suzanne Road, just west of Dinner Lake Shores subdivision in Lake Wales. Emergency personnel including Lake Wales Police, Lake Wales Fire Department and Polk County Emergency Medical Services arrived and located a female victim that had been struck by a vehicle.

Lake Wales Traffic Homicide Investigators learned that just prior to the crash the victim, Lataysha Rene Kelly, 27, of Orlando, had been driving west in a 2015 Nissan Altima on Chalet Suzanne Road, accompanied by Donald Dixon, 34, also of Orlando.

