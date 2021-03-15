SEBRING — Christian Ortiz Boude, 25, of Avon Park, was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff's Office on Sunday for kidnapping and sexual assault.
Deputies were called out to Chili's in Sebring Sunday morning for an assault call. The victim told deputies that she and Ortiz were alone in the restaurant when Ortiz exposed his genitals to her. When the victim backed away and attempted to call someone, Ortiz began to touch the victim and kiss on her, “anywhere he could get ahold” of her, according to the reports.
The victim repeatedly pushed Ortiz away. It wasn't until a witness arrived that Ortiz finally left on foot. When Ortiz returned, the witness told him to leave and he left on foot once again, according to the reports.
Ortiz was taken into custody and charged with one felony count of kidnapping/false imprisonment of an adult and one felony charge of sexual assault. He is in the Highlands County Jail on $40,000 bond.