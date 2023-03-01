LAKE PLACID — Sometimes rumors come true. After months of talk that Oscar’s Kitchen was coming to Placid Lakes, all of a sudden on Feb. 20, with little fanfare, the doors opened. Within a few hours the word got out and the parking lot was full of traffic.

Nine years ago, Oscar and Maria Jaramillo opened Oscar’s in Sebring and it has been one of the most popular restaurants in the county. With its American and Mexican menu, it became the place to eat for breakfast and lunch.

