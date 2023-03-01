LAKE PLACID — Sometimes rumors come true. After months of talk that Oscar’s Kitchen was coming to Placid Lakes, all of a sudden on Feb. 20, with little fanfare, the doors opened. Within a few hours the word got out and the parking lot was full of traffic.
Nine years ago, Oscar and Maria Jaramillo opened Oscar’s in Sebring and it has been one of the most popular restaurants in the county. With its American and Mexican menu, it became the place to eat for breakfast and lunch.
Now there’s a second Oscar’s Kitchen – 1979 Placid Lakes Blvd. in Placid Lakes. The Jaramillos purchased the building that most recently had been an Italian deli. They’ve transformed it into a sit-down or take-out eatery.
Maria Jaramillo and daughter, Jackeline, manage the new restaurant while Oscar runs the Sebring location. The menu is similar except that Chef Chris Manoudakis is Greek. So, there are gyro’s and Greek favorites offered as well in Placid Lakes. Manoudakis has been cooking for 33 years, coming up from Fort Lauderdale.
Presently there is seating for 54, but within a few weeks the outdoor screened patio and full bar are expected to open as well. One unique attention getter is a beautiful natural oak table that seats 10. It’s more or less a square so that everyone at the table can talk to each other. Jackeline Jaramillo says they’ve named this the ‘Memories table’, so that everyone who sits at it will have good memories and come back.
Already there is a staff of over 20 servers and cooks. Yarensi Sanchez is among them. She’s been a waitress for 10 years, most recently at a Mexican restaurant in Sebring. When she heard about Oscar’s in Placid Lakes, she made the switch.
Here’s some of what you’ll find on the menu for breakfast: huge omelettes, steak and eggs, homemade potatoes (with or without peppers and onions), breakfast burritos, country fried steak, Belgian waffles, fruit and yogurt parfait, and more. One of those more’s is Huevos A La Mexicana made of three scrambled eggs with onions, tomato and jalepeno, served with rice and beans. Breakfast is available from 7 a.m. to noon.
Customers Mat and Cindy Delaney drove all the way from Leisure Lakes to check out the breakfast menu at Oscar’s. Mat had the country breakfast and Cindy tried the two eggs and ham. The portions were huge and delicious, they said. They’ll be back!
Lunch and dinner is from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Starters range from nachos to loaded steak fries. There are five soup and salad choices like taco, chef, Ceasar, Cobb, or Greek salad, plus freshly made soup-of-the-day. You’ll find both chicken and fried fish baskets, too.
How about an Oscar burger, a mushroom Swiss burger, a famous Cuban, a chicken ranch, or a fish sandwich? Over on the Mexican page there are 10 selections. You’ll find Mahi Mahi on the dinner picks. Even the kids have three menu items. But be sure to find out what Greek special Chef Manoudakis has come up with.
On Sunday’s, Oscar’s Kitchen is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Late morning until close they call it brunch time. Of course, you can also call 863-531-3999 to order to-go.