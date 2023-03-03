Malaysia Flood

In this photo released by National Disaster Management Agency, the army evacuate residents on Chaah town in Segamat, in southern Johor state, Malaysia, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Rescuers in boats plucked flood victims trapped on rooftops and hauled others to safety as incessant rain submerged homes and villages in parts of Malaysia, leading to over 26,000 people evacuated as of Thursday.

 NATIONAL DISASTER MANAGEMENT AGENCY via AP

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Rescuers in boats retrieved families trapped on rooftops and hauled others to safety as villages and towns in parts of Malaysia were submerged in floodwaters, leading to over 26,000 people being evacuated as of Thursday. One person died when his car was swept away by floodwaters.

The southern Johor state, neighboring Singapore, was the worst hit with some 25,000 people moved to relief centers in schools and community halls. The figure more than doubled from Tuesday, officials said. Five other states were also hit by floods after incessant rain on Wednesday deluged the area.

