Russia Ukraine Drone Attack

Investigators examine a damaged skyscraper in the “Moscow City” business district after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, early Sunday.

 AP PHOTO

Three Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow in the early hours on Sunday, Russian authorities said, injuring one person and prompting a temporary closure of traffic in and out of one of four airports around the Russian capital.

It was the fourth such attempt at a strike on the capital region this month and the third this week, fueling concerns about Moscow’s vulnerability to attacks as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags into its 18th month.

