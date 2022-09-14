Property cleanup

A wooded property along Alternate U.S. 27, Sebring, is being cleaned up by the property owner. The property is part of about 135 acres owned by Lake Jackson Holdings, LLC.

 ROBERT MILLER/STAFF

SEBRING — A homeless camp on private property off Alternate U.S. 27 is being cleaned up as the property owner looks to rezone the vacant land that is part of a former golf course.

Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said apparently there was a homeless camp on the property and Alexander Forkosh is getting it cleaned up. They have also been posting “no trespassing” signs.

