SEBRING — A homeless camp on private property off Alternate U.S. 27 is being cleaned up as the property owner looks to rezone the vacant land that is part of a former golf course.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said apparently there was a homeless camp on the property and Alexander Forkosh is getting it cleaned up. They have also been posting “no trespassing” signs.
In April, the Sebring City Council gave final approval to a zoning and land use change for a portion of the eastern side of the old Kenilworth Lodge golf course property on which developer Forkosh plans to build apartment buildings.
“Central Park Village – An Apartment Community” was stated on the conceptual site plan for the Planned Unit Development that was submitted to the city.
Forkosh requested the zoning and land use change for a 30.34-acre portion, near the Francis II mobile home park, of a 116.85-acre property at 2838 U.S. Alt. 27.
The property is west of the southern portion of the Sebring Parkway with the property’s northern boundary generally across the parkway from Yarbrough Tire.
The 116.85-acre property is one of several adjacent properties under the same ownership, Lake Jackson Holdings, LLC, totaling about 135 acres.
Forkosh is listed as the director/officer of Lake Jackson Holdings, LLC, which shows Dade County Corporate Agents and a head office in New York City.
Noethlich said Forkosh is seeking a rezoning of the portion of the property on the west that is being cleaned up back to an R-1 zoning of single family residential from its current planned development zoning for an apartment complex.
That request will come before council. The portion to the east has already been zoned for planned development for an apartment complex (Central Park Village). Noetlich said they have yet to start construction or submit a formal site plan to the building department for construction.
Noethlich recalls that the rest of the property still has a county residential zoning and he doesn’t know yet what they are doing with the rest of the property.