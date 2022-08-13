Sebring Parkway apartment project

Three residents voiced concerns at a recent Planning & Zoning Board meeting about a proposed apartment development on the Sebring Parkway. The location of the project is in a 15-acre property in the northwest corner of the intersection the Sebring Parkway and Scenic Highway.

 

SEBRING — The Sebring Planning & Zoning Board gave its approval to land use and zoning changes for a proposed 275-unit apartment project on the Sebring Parkway.

BH Sebring Square Park, LLC, Brooklyn, New York owns three vacant parcels totaling 15.7 acres between Scenic Highway and Covington Road.

