SEBRING — The Sebring Planning & Zoning Board gave its approval to land use and zoning changes for a proposed 275-unit apartment project on the Sebring Parkway.
BH Sebring Square Park, LLC, Brooklyn, New York owns three vacant parcels totaling 15.7 acres between Scenic Highway and Covington Road.
The proposed development, The Terraces on The Parkway, north of the Parkway, would include three apartment buildings with a maximum height of 45 feet. A rendering shows a four-story apartment building.
At Tuesday’s Planning & Zoning Board meeting, three residents, including Robert Rogers, from the Covington Road area spoke about their concerns with the proposed project. Rogers said he was concerned about the potential noise, traffic and the potential for crime.
“Especially crime, I chose that neighborhood because of where it was in the low crime area,” he said. “I love the open area. I know eventually it is going to be developed.
“I am concerned about four stories high. Nothing better sitting than my back porch and watching the sun come up. Four stories high across the street is going to block that.”
Rogers noted there had been “another murder – can the city police handle this. They can’t control crime where they are at. How are they going to do it now?”
P&Z Board Member Lazaro Martinez responded noting that one section of the property was already zoned for multifamily.
Jeff Kennedy, representing the developer, said the project is definitely not for low income residents, more so for those with high-medium income.
“This is a $40 million to $50 million project with no government assistance whatsoever, so the rents are going to be substantial ... in the $2,000 a month range,” he said. “I can’t guarantee there is not going to be any crime, but the people who are going to be living there are going to have a good income to live there.”
The zoning district does allow for a height of 45 feet, Kennedy said. “I am not saying that is what it is going to be, but that is what it calculates out to now using this building configuration to get the 275 units.”
If there is worry about noise from the recreation area, that is well buffered, he said.
The P&Z Board approved the Future Land Use change from Low Density Residential and Medium Density Residential to High Density Residential and the zoning change from R-1 Single Family and R-3 Multiple-Family District to PD Planned Development.
The zoning and land use changes will now go to the City Council for approval at council’s Aug. 16 meeting.
An informal presentation of the project was made to the City Council in January with the project receiving unanimous support from council to proceed with the zoning and land use requests.