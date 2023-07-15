Russia Ukraine War Painting Grief

Yuliia Movchan, the wife of a Ukrainian serviceman who was killed in battle with Russian troops, shows photos of her husband in an art studio in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 3.

 EFREM LUKATSKY/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a sunlit art studio in Kyiv filled with easels and canvases, Iryna Farion puts the finishing touches on an oil painting with a predominantly dark color palette in shades of blue and brown.

The artwork depicts two intertwined trees held together by their roots, as though in embrace, and a radiant yellow sun shining against a moody blue background.

