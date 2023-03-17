Pakistan Politics

A supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan throws a stone towards riot police officers, during clashes, in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Pakistani police have paused efforts to arrest former Prime Minister Imran Khan on graft charges after clashes continued for a second day outside his home in the eastern city of Lahore.

 K.M. CHAUDARY/AP PHOTO

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court on Thursday extended a pause in the effort to arrest former premier Imran Khanin a graft case, a sign of easing tension in the country’s cultural capital after clashes erupted this week when police tried to detain him.

The decision is a reprieve for Khan, who was due to be arrested a few hours earlier. The Lahore High Court ordered police to suspend the plan to arrest the 70-year-old opposition leader until Friday. It also asked Khan’s legal team for talks to resolve the issue.

