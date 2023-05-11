APTOPIX Pakistan Imran Khan

Plainclothes police officers beat a supporter of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan as they detain him when he with others blocking a road as protest to condemn the arrest of their leader, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Pakistan’s anti-graft agents on Tuesday arrested former Prime Minister Khan as he appeared in a court in the capital, Islamabad, to face charges in multiple graft cases, police and officials from his party said.

 W.K. YOUSUFZAI/AP PHOTO

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan can be held for questioning for eight days, a court ruled Wednesday, a day after the country’s popular opposition leader was dragged from a courtroom and arrested.

His detention set off clashes between his supporters and police Tuesday, leaving at least four people dead. On Wednesday, angry protesters stormed and set fire to a building housing Radio Pakistan in the northwest.

