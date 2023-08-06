Pakistan Politics

Police officers prepare to take position outside the residence of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Lahore, Pakistan, Saturday. A Pakistani court convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in asset concealment case Saturday, which could disqualify him from politics. It’s a fresh blow to Khan’s bid to return to power.

 K.M. CHAUDARY/AP PHOTO

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police on Saturday arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at his home in the eastern city of Lahore after a court convicted him in an asset concealment case and handed him down a three-year prison sentence.

It’s the second time the popular opposition leader has been detained this year.

