SEBRING — After seven years with Highlands County Habitat for Humanity, Blair Pakowski is moving onward.
She’ll continue fighting against homelessness and substandard housing, but she’ll do it from a different organization. She’s taken a new remote-work position as program coordinator and compliance officers for the Coalition for Home Repair.
The national coalition of nonprofits, local governments, and churches repair homes and form partnerships with businesses, sponsors, other nonprofits and individuals to make a bigger impact. Habitat for Humanity is one of the partners, she said.
“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Pakowski said Wednesday. “I’ve been with Highlands [County] Habitat since 2016 and was with Habitat in North Carolina before that.”
In fact, when she arrived in Highlands County in May 2016, she had just finished working with Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity, the affiliate in Wilmington, North Carolina. In Sebring, she immediately set about getting more people involved with the local affiliate.
She started as volunteer manager under the former executive director, Sarah Creekmore, then she and her husband had a son, who is now 6. Two years ago, in the summer of 2021, shortly after the birth of their second son and after the departure of Creekmore’s successor, Pakowski got tapped to stand in as interim executive director.
Meanwhile, the local Habitat Board of Directors found a new executive director – Pakowski.
At that time, in the waning year of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff had reduced to a minimum, Pakowski said. They have since rebuilt, hiring a Home Ownership Program manager to do more community education, including financial skills for prospective homeowners, and a director of development with “a tone of Habitat experience” from both Pennsylvania and Florida.
They, along with existing staff, have brought the office numbers back up to a half-dozen people, with another 16 working at the ReStore.
Highlands Habitat is also redoing its website, Pakowski said, and has closed on five houses in the last year.
Monthly payments on those mortgages are going into the Fund for Humanity. That, along with individual donors and sponsors, has helped increase resources to continue the goal of building six homes per year, she said.
“She’s been wonderful,” said Highlands Habitat Board Chair Ron De Genaro Jr. “She’s offered stability for our organization and set us on the right track.”
De Genaro said she has “set the table” for the next executive director to lead the organization in its mission, and is looking forward to finding someone of both her and Creekmore’s caliber.
“We’re extremely proud of Blair [Pakowski],” De Genaro said of her new job. “She will help lead a national organization that will fight homelessness.”
De Genaro said he understands fully why she needed to find a work-from-home position. His own children had the same four-year age difference as hers, and he was impressed that Pakowski, while living in Polk County, managed to commute daily to Highlands County.
However, it started from Winter Haven, and then from Lakeland. Between construction on State Road 60 and the 75-minute drive, one way, it’s a lot for anyone, he said.
“We’re sorry to see her go,” he said. “We’re proud of her at the same time.”
“I was able to make an impact and put the organization into a better place,” Pakowski said. As for the change, she said, “It’s a great way to have more time with my kids and a little less stress.”