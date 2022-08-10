APTOPIX Israel Palestinians

Palestinian demonstrators clash with the Israeli army while forces carry out an operation in the West Bank town of Nablus, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Israeli police said forces encircled the home of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, who they say was wanted for a string of shootings in the West Bank earlier this year. They said al-Nabulsi and another Palestinian militant were killed in a shootout at the scene, and that troops found arms and explosives in his home.

 MAJDI MOHAMMED/AP PHOTO

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops killed three Palestinians and wounded dozens in a shootout Tuesday during an arrest raid in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The shootout came a day after a cease-fire ended three days of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip.

