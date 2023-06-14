New to Highlands County, Palm Medical Centers held its Avon Park grand opening on Tuesday and will soon have a grand opening for its Sebring location.
“We have acquired two new medical facilities in the area of Highland County, one in Avon Park and one in Sebring,” said Melisa Marshall, Polk South sales manager, Palm Medical Centers’
“We are a primary care center for seniors (Medicare recipients) and we want to showcase genuine kindness to all our seniors in the community. We have a total of 32 clinics in Central Florida and South Florida and we have expanded to Texas as well,” she said.
Palm Medical Centers is at 1221 W. Stratford Road in Avon Park, 863-453-2500 and 263 U.S. 27 North in Sebring, 863-593-4333. The Avon Park location is behind the long established Royal Care of Avon Park.
The Sebring location’s grand opening will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 27.
Palm Medical Center Central Florida Sales Director Jamy Lie Garcia said, “We really appreciate the fact that we have joined the community and the community is joining us. With this new center in Avon Park, our hope is to continue to extend genuine kindness across the patients that we are serving.
“We appreciate that the community has come to support us here at our grand opening and we are looking forward to serving them as our patients. We have Dr. [Nicole] Domenech who has been practicing for many, many years. She is bilingual, speaks Spanish and English, and she is a doctor who genuinely cares about each patient.”
Avon Park City Manager Mark Schrader was at the grand opening Tuesday where he noted to the Palms Medical staff that the center is just outside the city limits, but close enough.