Palm Medical Centers, a primary care center for seniors (Medicare recipients), held its grand opening Tuesday of its Sebring location at 263 U.S. 27 N., Sebring.
Highlands County Commissioner Scott Kirouac, who was present at the grand opening, said he wanted to welcome them to the community. “This is something, certainly with our elderly population, we can use. In the winter months sometimes it is extremely hard for folks to get in to see a doctor.
“So I think they have the tendency to ignore things and put things off because it is so hard for them to get in and see somebody. This is going to free up some resources for a lot of people and they have got a great reputation,” he said.
Sebring Mayor John Shoop said it is always great to see businesses opening up and it’s a big service to the community. “There are a lot of health needs around here.”
Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kamla Long was on hand to assist with the grand opening.
“Super excited to be here,” she said.
Long explained that she was filling in as the Sebring Chamber of Commerce was busy with its move to downtown Sebring.
Shoop said businesses are so critical to providing services to the community and this will serve the needs and guide people with medical issues. He said he appreciates Dr. Roger Arumugam’s service to the community over the years.
Sebring Chamber Board Member Ryan Danzey expressed a thank you to Arumugam and Palm Medical Centers for what it is doing and plans to do for the community.
Palm Medical Centers held a grand opening for its Avon Park location recently at 1221 W. Stratford Road.
Palm Medical Centers has a total of 32 clinics in Central Florida and South Florida and has expanded to Texas as well. For more information, go online to: www.palmmedicalcenters.com